WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week – Timothy Thatcher, Dominik Dijakovic, Robert Stone

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.
The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:
* Dominik Dijakovic was in a “considerable amount of pain” following his brutal main event loss to Karrion Kross. He was treated for a variety of injuries by the WWE medical staff, but specifics were not provided. Dijakovic’s status was not disclosed but his status is listed as day-to-day
* Robert Stone suffered partially torn ligaments after having his leg ran over by Shotzi Blackheart and her tank. He was injured and put into the walking boot the week before
* Timothy Thatcher suffered a hyper-extended left arm in the win over Oney Lorcan. He is still cleared to compete but is dealing with pain. Lorcan previously suffered a hyper-extended arm at the hands of Thatcher during their Great American Bash match on July 1, which Thatcher also won
Thatcher will face Finn Balor and Dexter Lumis next Wednesday in a Triple Threat with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event.
Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.
