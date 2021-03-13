Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Kyle O’Reilly did go against doctor’s orders when he attacked Adam Cole after Cole’s main event loss to NXT Champion Finn Balor. Camp reports that O’Reilly is still not medically cleared. For those who missed it, you can click here for O’Reilly’s comments on damaging his neck again, and how much longer he will be out

* Cole suffered bruises and contusions coming out of the loss to Balor and the post-match attack by O’Reilly

* Zack Gibson was in a lot of pain after the helmet shot by Wes Lee of MSK, but doctors do not believe his hand was broken. He is still being sent for x-rays to be sure

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

