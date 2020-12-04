Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Cameron Grimes suffered back lacerations in the strap attack from Dexter Lumis, but he is medically cleared for their Strap Match at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” on Sunday

* Joaquin Wilde suffered a shoulder injury in the backstage assault by Damian Priest, but he is medically cleared to compete

* Curt Stallion suffered a back injury earlier in the day during the parking lot attack by Legado del Fantasma. He was unable to compete that night in his NXT debut, with NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff against Legado del Fantasma, which led to Priest teaming with Ruff. Stallion’s status is currently listed as day-to-day

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

