Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Leon Ruff suffered injuries to his back and neck after being attacked by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott following their match, which Ruff won. He is medically cleared to compete as tolerated

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai suffered injuries to the side of her face when she was attacked by Toni Storm during the backstage championship photo shoot. Shirai’s status is listed as day to day

* Kyle O’Reilly suffered a neck injury in the attack by Adam Cole and is not currently medically cleared. Camp stressed that any other reports on O’Reilly’s health are not true, which is a reference to fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center believing O’Reilly suffered other legitimate injuries in what was later confirmed to be just an angle

The report on O’Reilly also includes the first footage of the stretcher job that WWE did after NXT went off the air, showing Triple H walking with medics as O’Reilly was taken away. The stretcher job is part of what originally caused fans in the crowd to speculate on O’Reilly’s health

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

