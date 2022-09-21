The international expansion of WWE NXT is moving forward after the recent announcement of NXT Europe.

WWE filed to trademark “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global” on September 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The following use description was included with the filings:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

WWE has discussed international NXT brands for a few years now. The NXT UK brand was wrapped up this past summer after WWE announced that NXT Europe will be launching in 2023.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in the original press release issued several weeks back.

There’s no confirmation on exactly when NXT Europe will launch in 2023, or what they have planned for other territories, but NXT Global could indicate where they are headed in the future.

