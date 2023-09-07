McKenzie Mitchell applied to trademark her name on September 5th.
Mitchell, who is an interviewer for the WWE NXT brand, did so for entertainment purposes with the USPTO. Here is the description:
“Mark For: MCKENZIE MITCHELL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a host, announcer, interviewer, or master of ceremonies; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a interviewer, host, and media personality; Providing online interviews featuring an interviewer, host, and media personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”