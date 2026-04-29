WWE NXT is gaining a major new streaming home as part of a broader sports media deal.
It was announced that ESPN Unlimited will begin streaming CW Sports content, which includes WWE NXT programming. The agreement stems from a new partnership between ESPN and The CW Network, with the rollout expected to begin this summer, although a specific launch date has not yet been confirmed.
This comes shortly after WWE revealed that future NXT premium live events will air on The CW Network, signaling a deeper integration between the brand and its new broadcast partner.
Emily Horowitz, ESPN’s Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Strategy, emphasized the added value this brings to subscribers.
“We think this is a real value add for our Unlimited subscribers,” Horowitz said (via Variety), noting that expanding the content lineup “makes that product as attractive as we possibly can.”
Brad Schwartz, President of The CW, explained that the company intentionally avoided launching its own standalone streaming service, instead opting to align with an established platform.
“We were hunting for a streaming solution, and the thing that we knew was that the world doesn’t need another direct-to-consumer product,” Schwartz told TheWrap. “We decided our strategy was not going to be adding to that challenge for people and that we were going to partner with somebody to do it. If you’re going to find a partner for sports, the worldwide leader in sports is a pretty good one to go with.”
A strategic move across the board.
According to multiple reports, the deal will bring more than 800 hours of live sports content to the ESPN Unlimited platform. This includes coverage of college football and basketball from the ACC, Pac-12, and Mountain West conferences, along with properties such as NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, PBA Bowling, PBR Bull Riding, AVP volleyball, the 2026 Arizona Bowl—and WWE NXT.
The partnership further reinforces The CW’s growing push into live sports programming. Much like how CBS utilizes Paramount+ and NBC leverages Peacock for streaming, The CW will now rely on ESPN’s platform to deliver its sports content—including NXT—to a wider digital audience.
Additionally, Roku issued this press release regarding CW Network content coming to their platform:
The CW Network Sets Partnership with The Roku Channel for Next-Day Streaming of CW Entertainment Programming
The CW’s scripted and unscripted portfolio to reach more than half of U.S. broadband households beginning in fall 2026
Hit scripted and unscripted series including “Scrabble,” “Trivial Pursuit,” “Private Eyes West Coast” and “Police 24/7” to stream the day after linear premiere
New installments of “WWE NXT” also available to stream next day
CW-branded hub on The Roku Channel to feature over 800 hours of CW library content
BURBANK, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif — April 29, 2026 — Today, The CW Network and Roku announced a partnership launching in fall 2026 that will bring CW entertainment programming to The Roku Channel for next-day streaming. Hit scripted and unscripted CW programming including the highly anticipated new series “Private Eyes West Coast,” unscripted hit “Police 24/7,” and CW original game shows “Scrabble” and “Trivial Pursuit” will now reach more than half of U.S. broadband households via a CW-branded hub on The Roku Channel. Additionally, new installments of “WWE NXT” will be made available to stream on The Roku Channel every Wednesday following its live Tuesday night broadcast on The CW.
“Partnering with Roku supercharges the reach and accessibility of The CW’s premium entertainment content,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “By combining The Roku Channel’s expansive audience with The CW’s nationwide linear footprint, we’re bringing together the best of broadcast with the best of streaming to unlock unprecedented scale for our content, our audience, and our advertisers.”
“The CW’s lineup is packed with bold, binge-worthy programming — from the intrigue of ‘Sherlock & Daughter’ to the competition of ‘WWE NXT’ to the long-running magic series ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’” said Lisa Holme, Head of Content, Roku Media. “Starting this fall, Roku viewers will be able to stream it the very next day, along with hundreds of hours of library seasons to catch up on. This partnership is all about connecting great storytelling with the millions of viewers who are looking for it.”
In addition to the fresh next-day premium broadcast content, The CW hub on The Roku Channel will feature over 800 hours of CW library content, including the hit series “Wild Cards,” the long-running unscripted franchise “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and previous collaborations between The CW and Roku including the comedy series “Children Ruin Everything” and the comedic procedural “Good Cop/Bad Cop” starring Leighton Meester and Luke Cook.
The partnership with The Roku Channel will introduce CW content to new streaming audiences on one of the most-viewed platforms in entertainment, while fans can also continue to watch through the trusted CW App. Not only will it expand the reach of CW content and attract new streaming viewers, but it will also create more valuable opportunities for advertising partners by unlocking deeper engagement, delivering advanced audiences at scale, and creating meaningful presence across every screen that matters.