WWE NXT is gaining a major new streaming home as part of a broader sports media deal.

It was announced that ESPN Unlimited will begin streaming CW Sports content, which includes WWE NXT programming. The agreement stems from a new partnership between ESPN and The CW Network, with the rollout expected to begin this summer, although a specific launch date has not yet been confirmed.

This comes shortly after WWE revealed that future NXT premium live events will air on The CW Network, signaling a deeper integration between the brand and its new broadcast partner.

Emily Horowitz, ESPN’s Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Strategy, emphasized the added value this brings to subscribers.

“We think this is a real value add for our Unlimited subscribers,” Horowitz said (via Variety), noting that expanding the content lineup “makes that product as attractive as we possibly can.”

Brad Schwartz, President of The CW, explained that the company intentionally avoided launching its own standalone streaming service, instead opting to align with an established platform.

“We were hunting for a streaming solution, and the thing that we knew was that the world doesn’t need another direct-to-consumer product,” Schwartz told TheWrap. “We decided our strategy was not going to be adding to that challenge for people and that we were going to partner with somebody to do it. If you’re going to find a partner for sports, the worldwide leader in sports is a pretty good one to go with.”

A strategic move across the board.

According to multiple reports, the deal will bring more than 800 hours of live sports content to the ESPN Unlimited platform. This includes coverage of college football and basketball from the ACC, Pac-12, and Mountain West conferences, along with properties such as NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, PBA Bowling, PBR Bull Riding, AVP volleyball, the 2026 Arizona Bowl—and WWE NXT.

The partnership further reinforces The CW’s growing push into live sports programming. Much like how CBS utilizes Paramount+ and NBC leverages Peacock for streaming, The CW will now rely on ESPN’s platform to deliver its sports content—including NXT—to a wider digital audience.

Additionally, Roku issued this press release regarding CW Network content coming to their platform: