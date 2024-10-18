WWE has booked the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the event will likely be an NXT TV taping on November 6. The show is being moved to Wednesday that week due to the presidential election. This means WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will once again be going head-to-head.

The report states, “The existence of the event has been corroborated by several sources, just not the exact date. NXT will shift to an unusual night, and I expect it will be well-prepared to go up against AEW.”