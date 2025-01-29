WWE NXT is reportedly coming to New York City in March.

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has been in talks to hold a set of NXT TV tapings on Tuesday, March 11, at The Theater in Madison Square Garden. This would be the day after the WWE RAW TV tapings take place at MSG.

The Theater in MSG (formerly The Paramount Theater) has hosted pro wrestling events in the past, including a NXT live event in 2016. The venue has also hosted two Lucha Libre AAA events and several WCW house shows.

Several boxing and MMA events have also been hosted at the historic venue.

If the date goes forward, it would be the first-ever WWE television broadcast from The Theater in MSG.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, there’s also been talk of a WWE NXT taping in Nashville, TN in the coming months.

Corey Brennan is reporting that WWE taking NXT on the road is expected to continue.

There are expected to be two tapings per month on the road with the remaining weeks taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether this is a long-term plan or if the road tapings will increase in frequency moving forward.