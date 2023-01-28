– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier in the week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

– Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. This was the TV debut for Dixon. Chen had fans behind him but Dixon looked good, especially with various power moves and suplexes. Chen got the win after a pump kick and double chop.

Dixon, also known as Caleb Balgaard, was signed by as a member of the August 2022 WWE Performance Center Class. He is a multi-sport athlete, originally from Fenton, Michigan. At the time of his signing, Dixon was touted as a 6-foot-3, 209 pound, 24 year old stand-out from the South Alabama baseball team, where he was a utility hitter. Dixon made his in-ring debut at the November 12, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando, coming up short against Tank Ledger.

– Kelly Kincaid interviews Lola Vice backstage. She says she comes from Miami and we may know her from MMA. Vice has now transitioned to WWE and as the first Cuban-American in WWE, she will show us what she’s all about.

– Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice. This was the debut for Vice, who is a former Bellator MMA star. Vice had decent offense for a newcomer, and strong strikes. Vice was in control when Palmer caught her with a pin for the win.

Vice, also known as Valerie Loureda, also signed as a part of the August 2022 WWE Performance Center Class and had a strong buzz coming in, mainly due to her social media presence. She had a record of 4-1 with Bellator MMA, and obtained a black belt in Taekwondo. Vice was touted as the first Cuban-American to be signed by WWE. She is originally from Miami, Florida. Vice, who signed a multi-year contract last year, also made her in-ring debut at the November 12, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando, where she teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn for a loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail.

– Scrypts defeated Oro Mensah. This was not a good main event. There was lots of back & forth but nothing special. Mensah had better high-impact offense while Scrypts was a bit sloppy, awkward at times. Scrypts got the pin after an exchange.

