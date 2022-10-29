– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.

– Kelly Kincaid tried to interview Trick Williams backstage but he told her not to interrupt him while on the phone. Trick was on the phone with Carmelo Hayes, and told him to enjoy his vacation because Trick was taking care of everything. Kincaid asked about wrestling Brooks Jensen without Hayes in his corner while Josh Briggs will be there for Jensen. Trick talked himself up and promised to do his dance when he won.

– Thea Hail defeated the debuting Jakara Jackson. Jackson made a good comeback at one point but Duke Hudson came out with the Chase University flag and hyped Hail up by waving it faster. Hail got the win with a dropkick, a swinging neckbreaker, and her Facebuster. Duke and Andre Chase celebrated with Hail after the match.

Jackson seemed to have a lot of potential. She was signed coming out of the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts, and suffered a concussion during the in-ring part of the tryout. She previously competed on The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC. She made her in-ring debut on August 5, teaming with Lash Legend for a loss to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at the live event in Largo, FL. She has wrestled three more matches since then – a 10-woman tag team match on September 10 in Orlando, a loss to Wendy Choo on October 15 in Gainesville, and this loss to Hail.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Trick Williams in the main event. This was a typical back and forth match. Jensen got the win with his scissors kick for the pin.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up matches:

