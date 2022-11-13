– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped last Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, and Kelly Kincaid did ring announcing. They welcome everyone to the show as Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile head to the ring for the opener.

– Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Paxley came out wearing a protective face mask like Sheamus did last year. Nile starts off with Legend back & forth until they tag out. Jackson took control of Paxley and Legend assisted her from the apron. Later on Nile fought off a double team, and then Paxley hit a crossbody and fought Legend at ringside. Jackson’s pin attempts on Nile were blocked and countered, then Nile made her tap with the Dragon Sleeper.

– We see footage from earlier today with Kincaid interviewing Javier Bernal. He insists she introduce him as “the one and only” and then he brags about wearing the finest imported clothing after being asked about Ikemen Jiro. Bernal promises to prove he’s stronger than Jiro, and do it while looking better.

– Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro. Bernal refused to shake Jiro’s hand before the match. Jiro mounted offense early on but Bernal knocked him out of mid-air to take control. Jiro later delivered his jacket punches, blocked a whip across the ring, then applied the Tarantula submission. Jiro fought Bernal off and hit a slingshot leg drop. The finish saw Bernal duck the Ikemen Slash finisher, then roll Jiro up with a handful of tights to get the win.

– Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima in the main event. There was back & forth offense early on until we get a six-man staredown in the middle of the ring. A brawl breaks out and Quinn, Price and Nima are sent to the floor. Later on Blade kicked Nima and they both went to the floor, then Jones delivered a Bossman side-slam to Price. Enofe hit a crossbody to Quinn, then Jones slammed Price. With Price down, Blade stood on Jones’ shoulders and hit the Frogsplash for the win.

