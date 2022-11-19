– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped last Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, while Kelly Kincaid did ring announcing.

– Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. This was Palmer’s debut. Hail had Andre Chase and Duke Hudson at ringside. Palmer shook hands with Duke and Andre before the bell. They went back & forth, colliding with crossbody attempts at one point. Hail had a run of offense, finishing Palmer off with a Facebuster.

Palmer was signed from the SummerSlam Weekend tryouts back in August. She is a former fitness instructor and tumbler from the Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling team. She is a three-time national champion with The Bears and was named the 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Oba Femi, and asked him to introduce himself. Femi said he comes from Nigeria, and his hard work has finally paid off. He went to the University of Alabama for shot-put, now he’s here to throw people around, and promises to work his ass off.

– Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. Like Palmer before, Femi looked good in his debut. Femi is a power guy. Chen got the pin after a series of Steamboat chops. Chen and Femi shook hands after the match, then Chen raised Femi’s arm.

Femi, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, was also signed from the SummerSlam tryouts. Before signing, he was a member of the inaugural WWE NIL class. Femi is a three-time SEC shot-put champion, and currently holds both the indoor and outdoor distance records for Alabama.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah in the main event. Good back & forth match here with the injured Tony D’Angelo on commentary. D’Angelo tried to distract at one point, then he hit Mensah in the throat with a crutch. Stacks finished Mensah off with the knee to the back of the head for the win.

