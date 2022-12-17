– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler defeated Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Ava Raine was at ringside representing The Schism. The finish saw Price go head-first into the ring post before The Dyad hit their double team Facebreaker finisher on Nima for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Xyon Quinn and Javier Bernal backstage. Quinn went to explain why they are teaming up but Bernal interrupted and said they are two kindred spirits. Kincaid admitted they are somewhat alike. Quinn promised to show Chase U what they’re made of. He then asked Bernal if he has the X Factor. Bernal said he has the X, Y, and Z Factor. They did some more comedy and Kincaid tried not to laugh as they walked off together.

– Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend. Nile carried the match and won by turning a gutwrench suplex attempt into the Dragon Sleeper, which she calls the Diamond Chain Lock.

– Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Xyon Quinn and Javier Bernal in the entertaining main event. At one point Chase reprimanded Hudson for trying to cheat. Duke apologized. Bernal and Quinn did some comedy that stemmed from arguing, which began when they couldn’t agree on who would start. The finish saw Hudson knock Quinn to the floor, level Bernal with a big boot, then tag in Chase for the Fratliner. Thea Hail joined Chase and Hudson for a post-match celebration.

