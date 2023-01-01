– The final WE NXT Level Up episode of 2022 taped two weeks back from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller in the opener. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase were at ringside to represent Chase University. Hail won an average back & forth match by hitting a running uppercut, then the T-bone suplex. Hail went wild and shook the ropes, then hit the springboard back senton and her Facebuster finisher for the win. There were some sloppy moments here but the Chase U Student Section was into it all throughout.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Oro Mensah backstage. Mensah said Javier Bernal has made a lot of noise as of late and he likes to talk, but Mensah does his talking in the ring.

– Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated Oba Femi an Bryson Montana. This was a good outing for all four up & coming NXT Superstars. Price and Nima double teamed Femi to send him to the floor over the top rope, then they double teamed Montana. Price hit his Codebreaker finisher into Nima’s German suplex to get the pin on Montana. This match had a lot of big power moves among big men.

– Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal in the main event. They both held their own here but Mensah carried various moments. Mensah mounted offense, including a springboard moonsault and a kick. Bernal missed a kick, then Mensah came back with a few high-flying kicks of his own, then the spinning corner heel kick for the pin to win.

