– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Sudu Shah, Byron Saxton and Matt Camp are on commentary.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Damon Kemp. There was good, power offense in this match. Jones got the win with a corner splash and a side-slam for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Valentina Feroz backstage. She was asked if she had anything to say to her fans in Brazil. Feroz said she misses home but is happy to be here, and excited to face Sol Ruca tonight.

– Sol Ruca defeated Valentina Feroz. Ruca continues her run of unique offense here. Ruca got the pin with a flipping cutter, which got a good pop from the crowd and the announcers.

– Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro in the main event. Williams tried to get Jiro’s jacket to start, but Jiro took advantage of the distraction. Williams played the heel role here and Jiro kept coming back but Williams got the pin with The Trick Kick.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.