– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and newcomer Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Eddy Thorpe defeated Dante Chen in the opener. Thorpe is former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, and this was his debut. Thorpe had a strong showing and carried most of the match with the hotter offense. Thorpe got the win with the Saito Suplex and inverted DDT.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Valentina Feroz backstage to hype the main event. She was asked about Elektra Lopez. Feroz said she doesn’t know what Lopez wants with her, but she doesn’t have time for the distractions. Feroz is out to prove something to the fans and herself.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Oba Femi. Femi continued with his power move offense but Quinn looked better than he has in recent outings, and it was good to see him get a win. Quinn sent Femi into the turnbuckles, then caught him with the jumping forearm for the pin. Lots of good power moves between the two here.

– Ivy Nile defeated Valentina Feroz. Tatum Paxley was at ringside with Nile. Nile carried this match but Feroz wasn’t too bad, despite some sloppy offense. Elektra Lopez came down to watch the match at one point, which distracted Feroz. This led to Nile getting the win with her Diamond Chain submission.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up matches:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.