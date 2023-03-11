– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Indi Hartwell defeated Jakara Jackson. Hartwell got a good reaction. Jackson seems to be improving from recent outings. Hartwell got the win with a Spinebuster.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Odyssey Jones earlier in the day. He talked about how chances are never given, they are taken away, but if NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is giving title shots out, he will be there. Jones said he likes his chances against Von Wagner because Von isn’t focused.

– Scrypts defeated Quincy Elliott. It was hard for their styles to mesh at times. Elliott is still as flamboyant as ever but he held his own with Scrypts flying all over the place. Elliott mounted Scrypts with punches in the corner, but Scrypts pushed him away and hit the Molly Go Round for the pin.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Von Wagner. This was a good back & forth big man match. Von controlled most of the match. Von dodged a crossbody, then Mr. Stone told him to finish Jones off. Von kept going at Jones but due to miscommunication between Stone and Wagner, Jones caught him with a Black Hole Slam for the pin.

