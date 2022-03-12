– The fourth episode of WWE NXT Level Up aired tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network, and was taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Trick Williams defeated Guru Raaj. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes accompanied Trick to the ring. The finish saw Raaj fight off Trick with forearms and a corner splash, and then a bulldog. Williams countered with a spinning heel kick, then a swinging neckbreaker for the pin to win.

– Ivy Nile defeated Brooklyn Barlow. Malcolm Bivens was at ringside with Nile, and this was the WWE debut for Barlow, who was previously known as Brooke Vawter. Nile controlled most of the match. The finish saw Nile drop an elbow into Barlow’s back, but she then ran into an elbow and missed a corner splash. Nile did come back with a shoulder tackle but Barlow went to work on her arm. Barlow nailed a dropkick for a close count, and then went for a roll-up for another close call. Nile came back with a right hand and an enziguri, then the Dragon Sleeper to make Barlow submit.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in the main event. Before the match, Jensen got caught staring at a woman at ringside until Briggs yelled at him to get into the ring. The woman was NXT’s Sofia Cromwell, who has appeared at ringside and in backstage segments as of late. This match had a lot of back & forth action. Jensen later mounted offense on Drake but was distracted by the woman at ringside again. This led to Drake getting the pin, with help as Gibson held his leg to prevent the kick out by Jensen.

After the match, Fallon Henley came out to yell at The Grizzled Young Veterans. Briggs and Jensen attacked Gibson and Drake, and they double teamed Gibson until Drake made the save. Briggs and Jensen then brought Drake back into the ring and hit him with a Hi-Lo finisher. Henley celebrated with Briggs and Jensen to end the show.

– Below are videos from tonight’s NXT Level Up episode:

