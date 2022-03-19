– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up opened on Peacock with Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness on commentary.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Damon Kemp in the first match. Quinn was busted open early on and bled. He ended up getting the pinfall win after a swinging Samoan Drop and a jumping forearm.

– Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz. This was another bad outing for Legend, with sloppy work by both competitors but mainly Legend. Legend got the pin after a big boot. After the match, Legend cut a promo and called out Nikkita Lyons.

– Dante Chen defeated Bodhi Hayward in the main event. This wasn’t bad but it was nothing special either. Robert Stone came from the back to scout the match at one point, which distracted Hayward and allowed Chen to get some offense in. Andre Chase ended up arguing with Stone, which distracted Hayward again and allowed Chen to get the win.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

