– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and newcomer Blake Howard were on commentary. This week’s episode only had two matches instead of three.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. Jones dominated most of the match. Jones finished Dixon off with a Spinebuster, the barrel roll and corner splash, then a Black Hole Slam for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Lola Vice backstage. Vice talked about fighting in the MMA cage and beating other women to get signed by WWE. She will now show everyone what knockout power really is, and how to take an opponent out spin kick after spin kick.

– Backstage segment with Kale Dixon and Odyssey Jones. Dixon says Jones is good, he’s big and strong, but he’s been doing this for five years. Dixon says if he would’ve had the same five years of experience, he would’ve made Jones look like a pile of trash. Dixon says he’s here to prove that he’s the greatest thing ever, to show that being a NXT Superstar is easy. Dixon says no one has the upside does, no one looks as good as he does, and no one has it come easy like he does.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights. Typical back and forth tag team match. Kemp was sent to the floor, then Blade hit a Frogsplash to Heights, followed by a flying elbow to Heights from Enofe for the pin to win.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.