Tonight's WWE NXT Level Up episode opened on Peacock with Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness on commentary. The episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Joe Gacy defeated Quincy Elliott. Gacy, with Harland, cut a pre-match promo about giving Elliott his first opportunity. This was Elliott’s debut and he looked pretty good for the most part. Gacy had trouble with Elliott’s large size and Elliott moved well for being a big man. The finish saw Harland distract Elliott, allowing Gacy to hit his handspring clothesline for the pin.

– Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James. Nile remains undefeated. James has already worked for NXT as Kayla Inlay, but this was her first match with the new name. She cut a pre-match promo on how she spent time working in an office but is finally seeing her dream come true in WWE. Nile won a quick match and made James submit with the Dragon Sleeper.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Jacket Time. This was a back & forth match that saw Enofe and Blade hit a double powerbomb on Kushida for the pin. After the match, Ikemen Jiro and Kushida shook hands with Blade and Enofe, and hugged. This was the third straight loss tag team loss for Kushida and Jiro.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

