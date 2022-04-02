– Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up episode aired on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen in the opening match. This was a strong back & forth opener. Quinn got the win by pinfall after a simple forearm tackle in the middle of the ring.

– Kayden Carter defeated Tatum Paxley by pinfall. The storyline was that Paxley was trying to impress Ivy Nile and the rest of The Diamond Mine in hopes of getting recruited. Carter controlled a good portion of the match and had Kacy Catanzaro at ringside cheering her on. Paxley is really improving each match.

– Damon Kemp (aka Bobby Steveson) defeated James Drake in the main event. This was Kemp’s first win in WWE, and he looked a lot better than he has in his other matches. Zack Gibson interfered a few times but Edris Enofe and Malik Blade later distracted both of The Grizzled Young Veterans, allowing Kemp to get the roll-up pin. Kemp celebrated with Blade and Enofe to end the show.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.