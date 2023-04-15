– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton, Mr. Stone and Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Hank Walker defeated Kale Dixon. Dixon started off in control but Walker over-powered him. Dixon rallied with offense a few times during the match. At one point, Walker came exploding out of the corner with a shoulder and a splash, then went on to hit the running back elbow in the middle of the ring for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviews Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice backstage, asking what brought them together. Lopez said she’s a businesswoman and their team is a smart business decision. Vice said she is learning from Lopez, and they are here to knock out the rest of the women’s division because no one can handle their Latina Heat.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Tavion Heights. Quinn dismissed several attempts by Heights, and dominated him with power moves. Heights later mounted offense for a comeback, notably hitting a Spinebuster, but Quinn cut him off with a jab to the throat, then the running lariat for the pin.

– Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. This was a typical back & forth tag team bout. The finish saw Carter fight with Vice at ringside after sending her out with a springboard dropkick, while Lopez fought with Chance in the ring. Chance avoided a finish by Lopez, then hit a Codebreaker. Carter tagged in and they hit the 450 Splash and neckbreaker combo, then Carter covered Lopez for the pin to win.

