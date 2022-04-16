– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Roxanne Perez defeated Sloane Jacobs. Perez is the former Rok-C and this was her debut. Perez had good offense and looked strong in her debut. She hit a Code Red for the pin to win.

– Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan. Channing Lauren was at ringside for Donovan and he tried interfering at times. Kemp got a much-needed win here and is improving each week.

– Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. After a few minutes of back & forth, Ivy Nile came out to watch the match. Paxley ended up getting the pin with a suplex and a twisting senton.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.