– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton, Mr. Stone and Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Wendy Choo and Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Choo and Jackson started off but Feroz came in early and dominated. Legend ended up coming in and taking control of Feroz using tags. The finish saw Choo hit her cartwheel into a forearm, then the Sleepy Elbow to Jackson. Legend ran in but Feroz stopped her and applied a Triangle choke. Choo sent Jackson into Legend, to knock her to the floor, then Choo hit her Uranage finisher to Jackson for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Kale Dixon and Javier Bernal backstage, asking why they decided to team up. Bernal said he’s all about giving back, and Dixon is a young up & coming guy he can help out. Bernal didn’t like Dixon showing off his muscles because it’s distracting. Bernal thinks Dixon can be almost as smart as he is, while Dixon said this will be a great relationship.

– Damon Kemp defeated Oro Mensah. Kemp dominated the match and at one point hit a German suplex, which caused the referee to check on Mensah while he was down. Mensah came back with a crossbody and a scissors kick but couldn’t get the 3 count. Mensah then countered Chaos Theory with a roll-up. Mensah continued until Kemp dodged a kick and hit a big German suplex for the win.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Kale Dixon and Javier Bernal. This was a decent back & forth tag team bout. Bernal and Blade did most of the work for their teams, but Dixon and Bernal seem to have really good chemistry. The finish saw Enofe and Blade mount offense with several high impact moves, then Enofe hit the flying elbow drop to Dixon. Enofe knocked Bernal to the floor, then Blade tagged in and they hit Climax on Dixon for the pin to win.

