– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sudu Shah was on commentary with Matt Camp, who was replacing Nigel McGuinness as he’s been in London to work the NXT UK tapings.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Quincy Elliott and Damaris Griffin in the opener. This was the debut of Griffin. Elliott and Griffin both used their large sizes but this was just a bad match all around. Enofe knocked Elliott off the apron with a knee, then Enofe tagged in and hit a running knee on Griffin. Blade hit a Frogsplash and Enofe went for the pin to win.

– Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail. More back & forth action in this match. Henley mounted offense later on, hit a few flying shoulders, then a Shining Wizard for the pin to win. If the opening match was bad, this was horrible.

– Bodhi Hayward defeated Dante Chen in the main event. Andre Chase was at ringside with Hayward. This was a good evenly-matched bout, much better than the first two. Hayward hit a big Spinebuster for the pin to win.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.