– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Tyler Bate defeated Luca Crusifino. Luca handed a business card to Bate for his legal services to start. Bate controlled most of the match while Luca kept coming with the counters. Bate won with the Tyler Driver 97 for the win.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Hank Walker and Tank Ledger backstage. They talked about how they became a team over sharing food, and tonight, they are ready to give the meat to The Dyad.

– Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice. They went back & forth throughout the whole match until Nile rallied with a corner dropkick and a powerslam. Nile then caught Vice with the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

– The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. This was a strong tag team bout with the different styles mixing well. Ava and Joe Gacy provided distractions from ringside. Fowler was sent to the floor while Tank and Hank looked to finish Reid off, but Fowler pulled Walker to the floor, which allowed The Dyad to hit their double team Codebreaker for the win.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

