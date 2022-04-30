– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen. Kemp used some good power moves and hit a powerslam for the win. Kemp and Chen are both improving each week it seems.

– Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller. This was the debut of Grace, aka Bianca Carelli and the daughter of Santino Marella. This was also Miller’s first Level Up match. Grace had a strong performance and Miller wasn’t that bad, about the usual. They shook hands after the match.

– Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliott. Elliott is unique but needs some work. Chase was a pro like always, and got the win by tripping Elliott to force him down, then hitting a big scoop slam for the pin.

