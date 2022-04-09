– WWE NXT Level Up opens with a new video intro that shows some of the greatest Superstars to come from the brand, including Big E, Seth Rollins and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. No NXT 2.0 Superstars were featured. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary, and this episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj. There was a lot of counters and mat work in this match. Bernal got the pin after a modified Codebreaker and some more offense.

– Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hail (Maddie Knisley aka Nikita Knight on the indies). This was a bit sloppy and not very good. Hail was just signed in the most recent WWE Performance Center Class. Nile controlled most of the match, and forced Hail to submit to the Dragon Sleeper.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Channing Lauren (Mitchell Lavalley aka Jake Tucker on the indies) and Troy Donovan (Cole McKinney aka Cole Karter on the indies). Donovan and Lauren were also newcomers from the same WWE PC Class Hail debuted in. They looked great. This was a fun tag team match with back & forth action. The finish saw Chase and Hayward hit a double team finisher for the pin.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.