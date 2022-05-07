– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring. This was a good match with Nile using the Dragon Sleeper to make Yan tap out for the win.

– Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail. Jacobs is improving and Hail has some unique offense. Jacobs got the pin with a Flapjack.

– Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal. Tony D’Angelo accompanied his henchmen to the ring. Donovan and Lorenzo look great together in the ring and are developing chemistry, this new act seems good for them. They hit a double boot on Chen for the win. Tony D paid the referee a little extra something after the match and the group was over with fans.

Below are video clips from this week's NXT Level Up episode:

