– Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up episode aired on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace. This started good but it ended up being a mess with no chemistry at all between the two. Feroz got the win with a back-slide.

– Sloane Jacobs defeated enhancement talent Sierra St. Pierre. This was much worse than the opener, and mainly due to Pierre. Jacobs made a comeback with a series of power moves and won with a sit-out Facebuster for the pin.

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Dante Chen. Another standard outing for Jiro and Chen with nothing special to write him about. Jiro won with the Ikemen Slash.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

