This week's WWE NXT Level Up episode on Peacock and the WWE Network was taped back on June 7 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

– Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward accompanied new Chase U member Hail to the ring. Grace is looking better each match but they keep having her lose. Hail did good selling of an arm injury after Grace focused on her arm while controlling the match. Hail rolled Grace into a pin for the win.

– Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne. The debuting Myles was known as David Bostian before the recent name change and signing in March. Borne looked really good in the ring and that may have something to do with being a folkstyle wrestler for 16 years. He’s being compared to a young Randy Orton looks-wise but he had his own look here and wore a singlet. Borne had especially nice dropkicks. Raaj held his own and hit a second rope Bulldog for the win. Since being re-branded as Raaj at WWE Superstar Spectacle in January 2021 with the loss to Finn Balor, Raaj has worked 14 matches, including the match with Balor. He lost 12 of those 14 matches, only picking up wins over Asher Hale on WWE 205 Live in July 2021, and over Borne on this week’s NXT Level Up. Raaj has continuously improved. This match was taped before Raaj lost to the debuting Giovanni Vinci this past Tuesday on NXT. Raaj and Borne embraced after this match

– Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez. Lopez really tries but she seemed clunky. Nile continues to prove why she’s one of the best female wrestlers in all of WWE. Lopez held her own at times but Nile carried this to one of the best Level Up matches in show history. Legado del Fantasma accompanied Lopez to the ring but Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came out and Tony ordered Legado del Fantasma back to the back. Tony D, Dimes and Stacks stayed out at ringside for the rest of the match. Nile used the Dragon Sleeper once again to get the win.

