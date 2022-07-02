– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Hank Walker. This was the debut for Walker, who has an interesting look. Tony D’Angelo came to the ring with Stacks. Walker looks good for a newcomer and he has some good power offense. At one point he hit a crossbody, tore his shirt off and went to slam Stacks but Stacks got free, worked him over and got the pin with a big boot to the head.

– Amari Miller defeated Sloane Jacobs. This was a standard match for up & coming NXT women’s division talent it seems. They both put in effort but it was often clunky. Miller got the pin with a modified Facebuster.

– Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal. Nothing special to write home about here. Hudson continues to work well with no push in sight but maybe this could be the start. Both had decent looking offense and back & forth work in this match but a lot of it was basic stuff. Hudson has a good but basic all around repertoire of offense, and got the pin with the crucifix powerbomb.

Below are videos from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.