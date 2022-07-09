– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier in the week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The announcers on Peacock and the WWE Network were Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness.

– Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne. Chen seems to be stalling with his progression, nothing special compared to what he was doing a month or two ago. Borne has some good offense and a good look, but Chen rolled him up out of nowhere for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Edris Enofe and Malik Blade backstage. They said their opponents for the main event are two of the strongest in NXT, but Enofe and Blade are two of the most charismatic, and they will win because they have chemistry and teamwork.

– Yulisa Leon defeated Arianna Grace. Valentina Feroz and Leon danced before the match. Grace has now lost 5 of her 6 matches for the company, and 5 straight. She seems to have the look and the in-ring work. Grace appeared much better than Leon in this match, who continues to come off sloppy in the ring. However, this was probably one of Leon’s better performances. Leon got the win with a missile dropkick and a fall-away slam for the pin.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. Enofe cut a promo before the match. Typical back & forth tag team action. Quincy Elliott appeared at ringside towards the end of the match, awkwardly rubbing himself against the ring post. This led to everyone else getting distracted, but Enofe and Blade snapped out of it first. Blade then the Blockbuster while Enofe followed up with the flying elbow for the win.

