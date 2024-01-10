The January 12, 2024 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

– Joe Coffey defeated Tavion Heights via discus lariat.

– Jaida Parker defeated Amari Miller via a modified Side Effect.

– Joe Gacy defeated Javier Bernal via handspring lariat. Gacy came out to the same song but a different entrance video and was in the same style of gear from his time on the indies/after NXT 2.0 switched over.