The October 28 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger

* Thea Hail defeated the debuting Jakara Jackson. Chase University transfer student Duke Hudson waved the Chase U flag duing the match, and celebrated in the ring with Hail and Andre Chase after the match

* Brooks Jensen defeated Trick Williams

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

