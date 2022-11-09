The November 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro

* Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.