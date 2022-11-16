The November 18 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer

* Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah with an assist from Tony D’Angelo

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

