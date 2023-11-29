The November 30 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) defeated Luca Crusifino with a powerbomb.

Elektra Lopez (with Lola Vice) defeated Brinley Reece. Lola caused a distraction and Elektra took advantage, winning with a sitout double chokeslam.

Drew Gulak (with Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne) defeated Tavion Heights. All three at ringside caused distractions allowing Drew to win with a Rolling Elbow.

Gigi Dolin defeated Jaida Parker with a Gigi Driver.