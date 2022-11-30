The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Oro Mensah defeated Myles Borne

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches

* Thea Hail defeated Sol Ruca

