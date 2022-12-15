Matches for the December 23 and December 30 editions of WWE NXT Level Up have been taped. The following bouts were taped on Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller

* Oro Mensah defeated an unknown wrestler

WWE taped extra matches on December 6 and December 13. The extra matches, along with the two above matches taped last night, will make up the December 23 and December 30 episodes. The leftover match from the December 6 tapings was Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeating Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. Based on what was taped this week to air on Friday’s show, the leftover match from the December 13 tapings will be either Charlie Dempsey defeating Myles Borne or Trick Williams defeating Hank Walker.

For those who missed it, you can click here for NXT spoilers to air on December 20 and click here for NXT spoilers to air on December 27.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.