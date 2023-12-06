The December 8, 2023 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Brooks Jensen defeated Dion Lennox via a diving knee drop to the head from the top rope. Brooks raised Dion’s hand in the match for his efforts in the match.

Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey (with Myles Borne and Damon Kemp) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe via a modified double chokeslam where Dempsey and Gulak lifted Enofe up by both of his arms that were extended.

SCRYPTS (with Bronco Nina and Lucien Price) defeated Javier Bernal. Javier tried to use his feet on the ropes for leverage for a pin. Bronco and Nima had words with Javier. SCRYPTS then hit a Cartwheel into a Cutter for the win.

Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller via a Meteora to a standing Amari Miller.