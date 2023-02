The February 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon

* Lash Legend defeated Dani Palmer

* Axiom defeated Scrypts

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

