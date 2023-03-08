Matches for the March 10 and March 17 editions of WWE NXT Level Up were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Dani Palmer

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Xyon Quinn

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah

* Odyssey Jones defeated Von Wagner

It appears only on of these matches will air this Friday, perhaps Jones vs. Wagner based on what has been taped in recent weeks. You can click here for the previous matches taped for Friday’s episode.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

