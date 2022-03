The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These will air Friday night on Peacock and the WWE Network:

* Ivy Nile defeated Brooklyn Barlow (this may have been indie wrestler Brooklyn Creed)

* Trick Williams defeated Guru Raaj

* Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

