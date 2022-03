The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center:

* Joe Gacy defeated Quincy Elliott

* Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James (Kayla Inlay)

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Kushida and Ikemen Jiro

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

