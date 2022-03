The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center, to air on Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network:

* Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal with a roll-up out of nowhere

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Erica Yan. This was said to be a very good match

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

