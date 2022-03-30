The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this coming Friday night:

* Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen

* Kayden Carter defeated Tatum Paxley

* Damon Kemp defeated James Drake. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe prevented Zack Gibson from interfering in the match on Drake’s behalf

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

