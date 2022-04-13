The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center, to air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network:
* Roxanne Perez defeated Sloane Jacobs. Perez is the former Rok-C and this is her in-ring debut for the company, Jacobs is the former Notorious Mimi and this is her first NXT Level Up match
* Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan. Channing Lauren accompanied Donovan to the ring as they are tag team partners. They debuted last Friday with a loss to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward
* Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. Ivy Nile watched the match from the stage
You can click here for a bit more background information on the NXT newcomers featured at these tapings.
NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Below are a few photos from the tapings:
